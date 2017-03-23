March 23 Conagra Brands Inc

* Conagra Brands reports continued margin expansion and EPS growth in third quarter

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.48 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.41 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Updating full year guidance to reflect beneficial timing of certain costs and softer near-term macro environment

* Conagra Brands Inc qtrly net sales for refrigerated & frozen segment decreased 6% to $666 million

* Conagra Brands Inc qtrly net sales for grocery & snacks segment decreased 5% to $850 million

* Conagra Brands - FY net sales are expected to be at or slightly below low-end of range of down 4% to 5%

* Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be at or slightly above high-end of $1.65 to $1.70 range for 2017

* Conagra Brands - sees FY adjusted operating margin is expected to be slightly above range of 15.3% to 15.5%

* Conagra Brands qtrly net sales $1,981.2 million versus $2,199.3 million last year

* Conagra Brands - qtrly net sales for food service segment decreased 3% to $260 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $1.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S