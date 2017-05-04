May 4 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Conatus Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and program updates

* Q1 revenue $7.0 million

* Q1 revenue view $4.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Conatus Pharmaceuticals - current financial resources are sufficient to maintain operations and ongoing clinical development activities through end of 2019

* Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly net loss at $0.14 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S