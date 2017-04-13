April 13 CONCENT HOLDING AB (PUBL)

* SELLS BARENTS CENTER PROJECT FOR SEK 60 MILLION IN CASH

* BUYER BC INVESTMENT IS ALSO TO HANDLE COMPANY'S DEBT TO UNIT ÖSTERMYRA BRUK OF ABOUT SEK 60 MILLION

* THE DEAL IS EFFECTIVE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE AND NO LATER THAN JUNE 30