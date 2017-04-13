BRIEF- HouseFreedom buys Idemhome
* Says it acquires 100 percent stake in Idemhome Corp, on June 15
April 13 CONCENT HOLDING AB (PUBL)
* SELLS BARENTS CENTER PROJECT FOR SEK 60 MILLION IN CASH
* BUYER BC INVESTMENT IS ALSO TO HANDLE COMPANY'S DEBT TO UNIT ÖSTERMYRA BRUK OF ABOUT SEK 60 MILLION
* THE DEAL IS EFFECTIVE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE AND NO LATER THAN JUNE 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 HSBC's Malaysian subsidiary said it would invest $250 million to acquire land and build its headquarters at the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) financial district.
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South Africa's rand retreated from a two-and-a-half month high on Thursday after the U.S. central bank raised interest rates said it was prepared to continue tightening monetary policy.