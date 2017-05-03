UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 3 Concentric AB
* Q1 net sales: MSEK 546 (518) - up 4% y-o-y, after adjusting for currency (+1%).
* Q1 operating income: MSEK 100 (85), generating an operating margin of 18.3% (16.5).
* Says looking forward, orders received, and expected to be fulfilled during Q2 of 2017, were slightly ahead of sales levels of Q1 of 2017
* Says we expect that positive demand trend for all European end-markets will continue
* Says market indices suggest that production volumes blended to Concentric's end-markets and regions will be up 2% year-on-year for 2017
* Says remains well positioned both financially and operationally, to fully leverage our market opportunities. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources