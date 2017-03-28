UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 28 Concentric Ab
* Concentric awarded contract with leading global OEM of material handling equipment
* Says production has already started in Q1 of 2017 and is estimated to generate total worldwide revenues of approximately MSEK 45 over a 5 year period
* Says awarded contract from a leading global OEM of material tele-handlers, boom and vertical lifts to produce hydraulic power units (HPUs) for their next generation of material handling equipment. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources