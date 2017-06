June 12 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Concert pharmaceuticals announces $30 million venture debt financing from Hercules Capital

* Continue to expect to realize $160 million in connection with closing of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals

* Debt is in form of a secured loan, secured by concert's assets, excluding intellectual property, and bearing interest of 8.55 pct

* Loan will mature on June 1, 2021