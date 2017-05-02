BRIEF-World Acceptance files for non-timely 10-K
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
May 2 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Concert Pharmaceuticals initiates ctp-543 phase 2 trial in alopecia areata
* Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc - company expects to report topline data in Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing on Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approve a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.
WASHINGTON, June 14 U.S. airline passenger complaints leapt 70 percent in April from a year earlier after a series of high-profile incidents including a passenger being dragged off a United Airlines flight, the government said on Wednesday.