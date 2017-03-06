March 6 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Concert pharmaceuticals reports year ended 2016 financial results

* Concert pharmaceuticals inc - ctp-543 on track to advance into phase 2a trial

* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.54

* Concert pharmaceuticals- expects cash, cash equivalents and investments as of december 31, 2016, to be sufficient to fund company through q2 of 2018

* Concert pharmaceuticals inc - upon closing of ctp-656 asset purchase agreement, pro forma cash is expected to be sufficient to fund company into 2021