BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
Feb 21 Concho Resources Inc:
* Concho Resources Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.20
* Q4 loss per share $0.86
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly production of 164.3 mboepd, up 7pct quarter-over-quarter
* Increased full-year 2017 production growth target to 20%-24%
* For Q1 of 2017, concho expects production to average between 172 mboepd and 176 mboepd
* Current capital outlook of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion for 2017 is expected to be funded through cash flow from operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
BENGALURU, June 16 Gold on Friday held steady near a three-week low hit in the previous session on a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data, and was headed for a second straight weekly fall. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,254 per ounce by 0106 GMT. It hit its weakest since May 24 at $1,251.18 on Thursday. The metal has fallen nearly 1 percent so far this week. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent,
* Elliott says supports new BHP chair and new direction for BHP