May 19 Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd :

* Concord Medical announces the acquisition of Shanghai Promed Cancer Center, Llc

* Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd - mhm will hold 31.64 pct of equity interest in promed after completion of acquisition

* Concord Medical Services Holdings- co's unit, MHM, jointly with Guofu Huimei Investment Management Limited Partnership proposed to acquire Promed