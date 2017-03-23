March 23 Concord New Energy Group Ltd-

* Jingmen Shengjingshan, Huaneng Tiancheng (as lessor), and Tianjin Century (as supplier), entered into finance lease arrangement

* Huaneng Tiancheng agreed to lease equipment to Jingmen Shengjingshan for a term of 12 years

* Huaneng Tiancheng agreed to purchase certain equipment from Tianjin Century, at a total consideration of rmb277 million

* Huaneng Tiancheng agreed to lease equipment to Jingmen Shengjingshan at lease consideration of approximately rmb370.1 million