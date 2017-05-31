BRIEF-QIAGEN says French health system approves reimbursement of it's QuantiFERON latent TB test
Says french health system approves reimbursement of qiagen's quantiferon latent tb test
May 31 Concordia International Corp:
* Concordia International Corp announces results of first CMA stop/go decision
* Concordia international -UK competition and markets authority notified company that it intends to continue with its pricing investigation at this time
* Concordia international - cma confirmed it has not reached view as to whether there is sufficient information for it to issue statement of objections
* Concordia international - CMA's pricing investigation includes matters that pre-date Concordia's ownership of its international segment
Concordia International Corp - "we do not believe there was a breach of competition law" related to CMA pricing investigation
SAN FRANCISCO, June 22 Facebook said it would not disclose information about political campaign advertising or related data such as how many users click on ads and if advertising messages are consistent across demographics, despite arguments from political scientists who want the data for research.
LONDON, June 22 Mytaxi, the ride hailing app owned by German carmaker Daimler, has agreed to buy a Romanian rival as part of efforts to create a pan-European service to take on Uber.