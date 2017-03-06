March 6 Concordia International Corp:

* U.S. District court has granted company treble damages related to false claims made by Method Pharmaceuticals, llc, its principal owner

* Court awarded concordia treble damages of $2.2 million, an increase from original damages award of $733,000

* "Court concluded method wilfully engaged in false advertising under lanham act by falsely listing product on pharmaceutical databases"