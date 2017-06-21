June 21 Concordia International Corp:
* Concordia International Corp. provides update on
development of long-term growth strategy
* Says company intends to communicate its details with
stakeholders in second half of 2017
* Concordia International Corp - company's development of a
"long-term growth" strategy is nearing completion
* Concordia International Corp - company has engaged perella
weinberg partners lp to provide financial advisory services
* Concordia International - financial advisory services may
include, but are not limited to, helping co explore, evaluate
potential transactional alternatives
