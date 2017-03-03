March 3 Concordia International Corp

* Says commented on issuance by UK CMA of a statement of objections to Actavis UK and co's international segment

* Says issuance related to supply of 10mg hydrocortisone tablets in United Kingdom between 2013 and 2016

* Concordia International says statement of objections (SO) is a formal statement by CMA that it considers that a competition infringement may have occurred

* Concordia International says will review CMA's provisional position as set out in its statement of objections and then intend to respond in detail to it

* Concordia International Corp says "we believe that conduct of amdipharm was not in breach of competition law"

* Concordia International says believe supply arrangement between Auden Mckenzie and amdipharm did not infringe competition law Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: