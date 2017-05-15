May 15 Concurrent Computer Corp
* Concurrent sells real-time business segment for $35
million to battery ventures; focuses on video storage & delivery
market opportunity
* Concurrent computer corp says warren sutherland appointed
chief financial officer
* Concurrent computer corp - real-time business segment will
operate as an independent, privately-held company doing business
as concurrent real-time
* Concurrent computer corp - total revenue for q3 was $15.0
million
* Concurrent computer corp - of $35.0 million in gross
proceeds from deal, $2.8 million is being held by buyer battery
ventures until approval is received
* Concurrent computer corp says warren sutherland succeeds
emory berry as cfo
* Concurrent computer corp - real-time business segment
will be classified as discontinued operations beginning in q4 of
fiscal 2017
* Concurrent computer corp - result of real-time business
segment sale, pro forma working capital position of company has
increased by about $30 million
* Concurrent computer-special banking committee of board
that was formed to review co's strategic alternatives among
other things has been dissolved
* Concurrent computer corp - concurrent recorded expenses of
$1.1 million related to transaction for q3 ended march 31, 2017
* Concurrent Computer - $2.0 million of proceeds from placed
into escrow for future release to concurrent, subject to terms
and conditions, on may 15, 2018
