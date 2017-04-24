GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as techs extend selloff; dollar gains
April 24 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc
* Condor Hospitality Trust announces $150 million senior secured credit facility commitment
* Revolving credit facility includes an accordion feature that would allow Co to increase size of facility to up to $400 million
* Facility matures in 2020 and has two one-year extension options following additional capital achievements
* Secured commitments from three lenders to increase its current $90 million senior secured revolving credit facility to $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Washington, June 15 The Federal Reserve announced Thursday it had terminated a 2010 enforcement action taken against Bank of America after the bank admitted to bid-rigging in the municipal debt market.
MOSCOW, June 15 A placement of shares in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot had been planned for this week but was put on hold due to market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.