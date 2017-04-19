UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 19 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc:
* Condor Hospitality Trust announces sale of non-core legacy hotel
* Deal for $3.9 million
* Proceeds from sale will be applied to outstanding debt on company's $90 million secured credit facility
* Condor Hospitality Trust - in Q2, anticipate selling or placing under contract to sell additional three legacy hotels in portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources