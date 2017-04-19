April 19 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc:

* Condor Hospitality Trust announces sale of non-core legacy hotel

* Deal for $3.9 million

* Proceeds from sale will be applied to outstanding debt on company's $90 million secured credit facility

* Condor Hospitality Trust - in Q2, anticipate selling or placing under contract to sell additional three legacy hotels in portfolio