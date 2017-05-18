May 18 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc

* Condor Hospitality Trust announces sale of non-core legacy hotel

* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc - net proceeds from sale will be applied to outstanding debt on company's $150 million secured credit facility

* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc - closing on sale of a legacy hotel asset, 40-room key west inn located at 201 Ocean Drive, Key Largo, FL 33037 for $7.6 million