May 15 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc

* Condor hospitality trust reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $4.75

* Q1 revenue $10.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $11.5 million

* Condor hospitality trust - q1 revpar for 9 hotels considered new investment platform hotels increased by 7.7% to $96.65 versus $89.78 for q1 2016

* Condor hospitality trust - for q1, revpar for six same-store hotels not considered held for sale at march 31 increased 17.2% versus q1 2016 to $46.85 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: