April 11 Conduent Inc:
* Conduent Inc- on April 7 entered into amendment no. 1 to
credit agreement, dated as of December 7, 2016
* Conduent Inc - CBS was required to pay term B lenders a
1pct principal prepayment fee on $847.9 million principal
balance in amount of $8.5 million
* Conduent Inc- repricing of term B loan interest rate is
expected to result in "substantial" interest cost savings over
life of term B loan
* Conduent Inc - repricing amendment did not impact
outstanding principal balance or maturity date of term B loan
facility
* Conduent Inc - as a result of repricing amendment, term B
loan interest rate was reduced by 1.5pct from 5.5pct over libor
to 4.0pct over Libor
* Conduent Inc - repricing amendment did not impact any
material terms of $700 million term a loan facility, revolving
loan facility under credit agreement
Source text:(bit.ly/2onqRI3)
Further company coverage: