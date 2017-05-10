May 10 Conduent Inc
* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.16
* Conduent inc says Q1 2017 revenues were $1.55 billion,
down 8 percent, or 7 percent in constant currency, compared to
Q1 2016 - SEC filing
* Sees adjusted ebitda up 5pct-6pct for 2017
* Conduent Inc sees 2017 revenue down 4.5-6.5pct
* Conduent Inc sees FY 2017 free cash flow as 20 percent -
30 percent of adjusted EBITDA
* Qtrly total diluted loss per share $ 0.04
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $1.57
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Conduent inc - headcount of approximately 90,000 as of
March 31, 2017 compared with approximately 96,000 as of March
31, 2016
Source text: (bit.ly/2q2Itfk)
