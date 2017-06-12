BRIEF-Il Sole 24 Ore lending banks extend standstill agreements until Nov. 15
* LENDING BANKS EXTEND STANDSTILL AGREEMENTS ON DEBT UNTIL NOV 15 Source text: http://reut.rs/2sYBE04 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 12 Conduit Capital Ltd:
* Signed a resolution to approve disposal of a portion of investments for 62,711,550 rand
* Disposal will provide cash that will be employed in co's insurance units in order to fund organic growth opportunities
* Proceeds from disposal are to be used to service conduit capital's short term and long term funding requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* LENDING BANKS EXTEND STANDSTILL AGREEMENTS ON DEBT UNTIL NOV 15 Source text: http://reut.rs/2sYBE04 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, June 22 Fosun International said it was operating normally, after media reported China's banking regulator had ordered a group of commercial banks to assess their exposure to offshore purchases by some acquisitive Chinese firms, including Fosun.
FRANKFURT, June 22 The European Central Bank will ignore government complains about rising borrowing costs when it eventually tightens policy and will not help any particular country, the ECB's chief economist said, according to the German magazine Spiegel.