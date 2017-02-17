UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 17 Cloetta Ab
* Cloetta acquires Candyking
* Says Candyking's total sales (including danish tax) amounted to approx. SEK 1,300m on a rolling twelve month basis per Q3 of 2016
* Says underlying EBITDA was approx. SEK 70m and underlying EBIT approx. SEK 30m.
* Says acquisition is expected to create substantial synergies that will gradually be realized during years 2017 - 2020
* Says final outcome of synergies is dependent on volume development
* Says initial purchase price amounts to SEK 325m on a cash and debt free basis with a potential additional purchase price of maximum SEK 225m
* Says Cloetta group's target of an underlying EBIT margin of 14 percent stands firm
* Says majority of initial purchase price and potential additional purchase price will be allocated to holders of Candyking's SEK 750m bond loan
* Says in connection with closing of acquisition, Candyking's bonds will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources