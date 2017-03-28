BRIEF-MiTek Acquires Mezzanine International
* Mitek Industries Inc says has acquired UK-based Mezzanine International
March 28 Il Sole 24 Ore:
* Confindustria chairman Vincenzo Boccia says the business association does not rule out reducing its majority stake in newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Fitch says growth and profitability under pressure for U.S. Captive finance cos
* Fitch says growth and profitability under pressure for U.S. Captive finance cos

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Captive Finance Companies: 2016 Review (Leverage Remains Elevated as Asset Quality Weakens) https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899435 NEW YORK, June 14 (Fitch) Captive finance companies are likely to face continued pressure on profitability due to rising credit losses, declining residual values and higher funding costs, according to a review of U.S. Captive Finance Companies from Fitch Ratings.