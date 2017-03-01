BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
March 2 Conifer Holdings Inc
* Conifer Holdings reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
* Q4 loss per share $1.11
* Qtrly net earned premiums increased 26.9% to $24.5 million
Book value per share of $8.88 at december 31, 2016, compared to $10.11 at december 31, 2015
* Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million
* Tiptree Inc - announces acquisition of two properties in Pennsylvania for $13 million