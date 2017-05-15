BRIEF-PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for about $1.3 bln
* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion
May 15 Conifex Timber Inc
* Conifex announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share C$0.06
* Q1 revenue C$100.3 million versus c$102.0 million
* Conifex Timber Inc qtrly lumber production totalled 124 million board feet, represented annualized operating rate of 94 percent compared to 103 percent
* Conifex Timber Inc - through remainder of 2017, expect benchmark lumber prices for western SPF to average about 10% higher than levels achieved in Q1
* Conifex Timber Inc - expect demand and pricing to continue to remain solid in Japanese and Chinese markets through balance of year
* Conifex Timber Inc - currently estimate that El Dorado Mill Capital project will require capital expenditures of approximately US$50 million
* Conifex Timber Inc - El Dorado Mill Capital project is currently within management's budgeted amounts and progressing as scheduled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion
TOKYO, June 19 Japanese stocks hit two-week highs on Monday, as the dollar's steady performance against the yen fuelled buying of futures, while Nomura Real Estate dived after saying Japan Post was no longer considering buying a stake in the property company.
June 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 46 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.8 percent ahead of the cash market open.