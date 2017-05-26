Daimler’s Uber rival mytaxi expands into Romania
LONDON, June 22 Mytaxi, the ride hailing app owned by German carmaker Daimler, has agreed to buy a Romanian rival as part of efforts to create a pan-European service to take on Uber.
May 26 Connacher Oil And Gas Ltd
* Connacher announces q1 2017 results
* Connacher oil and gas ltd - q1 2017 production increased 104% to 12,052 bbl/d
* Connacher oil and gas ltd q1 revenue c$46.9 million versus c$11.8 million
* Connacher oil and gas ltd - continues to investigate, evaluate, and consider possible sale and restructuring alternatives
* Connacher oil and gas ltd -qtrly loss per share $0.87
* Connacher oil and gas - in april 2017, due to turnaround completed at algar, production averaged 10,800 bbl/d, as facility was offline for four days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said two Iranian privately owned airlines on Thursday had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
WASHINGTON, June 22 Alphabet Inc's Google will press U.S. lawmakers on Thursday to update laws on how governments access customer data stored on servers located in other countries, hoping to address a mounting concern for both law enforcement officials and Silicon Valley.