April 25 Connect Group Plc:

* Resilient H1 performance in more challenging market conditions, no change to outlook

* HY revenue £940.5m versus £948.4m year ago

* HY profit before tax £18.1m versus £19.2m year ago

* HY continuing adjusted profit before tax £23.3m versus £24.5m year ago

* Interim dividend of 3.1p reflects confidence in ongoing strength of group

