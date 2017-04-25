BRIEF- Nextware announces business and capital alliance with SIVIRA
* Says it forms a business and capital alliance with SIVIRA Inc on June 16
April 25 Connect Group Plc:
* Resilient H1 performance in more challenging market conditions, no change to outlook
* HY revenue £940.5m versus £948.4m year ago
* HY profit before tax £18.1m versus £19.2m year ago
* HY continuing adjusted profit before tax £23.3m versus £24.5m year ago
* Interim dividend of 3.1p reflects confidence in ongoing strength of group
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21