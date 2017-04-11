MOVES-Houlihan hires three for intellectual property group
NEW YORK, June 15 (IFR) - Houlihan Lokey recently added three to its Tech+IP Advisory practice within its financial advisory services group.
April 11 Connecture Inc
* Co, Healthx collaborating to integrate co's shopping, enrollment and engagement solutions with Healthx's portal technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 15 (IFR) - Houlihan Lokey recently added three to its Tech+IP Advisory practice within its financial advisory services group.
* Badger Meter Inc - CEO Richard Meeusen reports sale of 4,301 shares of co's common stock on june 13-14 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t61wEs) Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 15 Plane giants are preparing to squeeze the last drop out of a once raging torrent of airplane orders without the razzmatazz of recent years, as the aerospace industry heads to a belt-tightening Paris Airshow looking for new sources of revenue.