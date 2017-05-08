BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
May 8 Connecture Inc
* Connecture reports financial results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 revenue rose 4.1 percent to $18.3 million
* Connecture Inc says total contracted backlog at march 31, 2017 was $90.6 million, compared to $86.7 million at December 31, 2016
* Connecture Inc says re-affirming its previously provided guidance for full year 2017
* Connecture Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.27, revenue view $16.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.61, revenue view $74.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing