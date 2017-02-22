Feb 23 Connexion Media Ltd :

* Connexion Media has identified annual cost savings of $2.4 million, representing a 38% reduction in total costs

* Company has reduced its workforce by 32%

* Connexion Media has identified a 48% reduction in other costs, representing a cost saving of approximately $1.2 million

* In addition, company has also identified reductions in other overheads across business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: