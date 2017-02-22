BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
Feb 23 Connexion Media Ltd :
* Connexion Media has identified annual cost savings of $2.4 million, representing a 38% reduction in total costs
* Company has reduced its workforce by 32%
* Connexion Media has identified a 48% reduction in other costs, representing a cost saving of approximately $1.2 million
* In addition, company has also identified reductions in other overheads across business
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share