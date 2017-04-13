UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 13 Conn's Inc
* Conn's, Inc. announces pricing of $559 million securitization transaction
* Conn's Inc - Entered into an agreement to securitize an aggregate of $559 million of consumer receivables, with closing expected on or about April 19, 2017
* Conn's Inc says offering includes three classes of fixed rate notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources