UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 4 Conn's Inc
* Conn's, Inc. reports fourth quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.00
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Conn's Inc - qtrly total revenues $432.8 million versus $456.8 million
* Q4 revenue view $431.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Conn's Inc - expects to return to full year profitability in fiscal 2018
* Conn's Inc - sees Q1 2018 change in same store sales down mid-teens
* Sees Q1 retail gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38 percent of total net retail sales
* Conn's Inc - sees Q1 2018 finance charges and other revenues between $74.0 million and $78.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources