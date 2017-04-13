April 13 Conocophillips
* Conocophillips announces agreement to sell San Juan basin
assets
* Conocophillips - to sell its interests in San Juan basin
to an affiliate of Hilcorp Energy company for up to $3.0 billion
of total proceeds
* Says deal comprises of $2.7 billion in cash and a
contingent payment of up to $300 million
* Conocophillips - contingent payment is effective beginning
Jan. 1, 2018 and has a term of six years
* Conocophillips- expects to record a non-cash impairment on
assets in Q2 of 2017
* Conocophillips - including recently announced Canadian
asset sales, the transactions will materially reduce co's
exposure to North American gas
* Conocophillips - post Canadian and San Juan basin
transactions, sees 2017 nar production on pro forma basis of
1,145 – 1,175 mboed
