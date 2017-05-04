May 4 ConocoPhillips
* ConocoPhillips provides update to first-quarter 2017
results based on subsequent partner disclosures and information
* Q1 loss per share $0.14 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.47
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* ConocoPhillips - revised first-quarter 2017 earnings were
$0.6 billion, or $0.47 per share
* ConocoPhillips - revising full-year guidance for dry hole
expense to $400 million, which results in adjusted dry hole and
leasehold impairment expense of $450 million
* ConocoPhillips - special items for current quarter were
primarily driven by a financial tax accounting benefit
* ConocoPhillips - excluding special items, first-quarter
2017 adjusted earnings were a loss of $0.2 billion, or $0.14 per
share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: