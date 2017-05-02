May 2 Consol Energy Inc
* Consol energy reports first quarter results; increased
2017 and 2018 production guidance to 420-440 bcfe and 490-520
bcfe, respectively; closed on sale of assets totaling $108
million to date
* Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Consol energy inc says during q1 of 2017, consol's e&p
division sold 95.0 bcfe, or a decrease of 3% from 97.5 bcfe sold
in year-earlier quarter
* Consol energy inc says expects utica shale total
production costs to improve to approximately $1.80 per mcfe for
full year 2017
* Consol energy inc says for q1 of 2017, consol's average
sales price for natural gas, natural gas liquids, oil, and
condensate was $2.85 per mcfe
* Consol energy -increasing its e&p division production
guidance for 2017 and 2018 to approximately 420-440 bcfe and
490-520 bcfe, respectively
* Consol energy inc - qtrly total revenue and other income
$698.7 million versus $532.8 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 revenue view $641.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
