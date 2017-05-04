BRIEF-Lee Enterprises says to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, Illinois
* Lee Enterprises to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, IL
May 4 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc :
* Consolidated communications reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 revenue $169.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $171.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Consolidated communications holdings inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $115 million to $120 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Schlumberger Ltd and Production Plus Energy Services announce creation of JV entities for purpose of developing HEAL System technology and business
WASHINGTON, June 19 The Supreme Court on Monday slapped limits on where injury lawsuits may be filed for the second time in three weeks, again siding with businesses that want to prevent plaintiffs from "shopping" for friendly courts for their cases.