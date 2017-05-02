BRIEF-Home Capital announces agreements to settle OSC, class action matters
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
May 2 Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc :
* Q1 profit before tax of 404.9 million naira versus 238.2 million naira year ago
* Q1 net premium income of 1.23 billion naira versus 1.09 billion naira year ago
* Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials