* Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation announces sale of
its remaining investment properties
* Consolidated HCI Holdings Corp - purchase price for 50%
interest is $14,250,000
* Consolidated HCI Holdings - accepted offer to sell 50%
interest in real property located at 7700 keele street, adjacent
property from keele seven holdings
* Consolidated HCI Holdings-purchase price to be satisfied
by assumption of 50% mortgage obligation in respect of
investment properties, remainder in cash
