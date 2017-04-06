April 6 Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co -

* Consolidated Tomoka announces purchase of single-tenant retail property in metro Boston, Massachusetts for $6.3 million

* As a result of the acquisition, co has re-invested 100% of proceeds from Minto sale utilizing 1031 like-kind exchange strategy

* Property purchased using, among others, remaining proceeds from $27.2 million sale of about 1,581 acres to Minto Communities