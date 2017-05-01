May 1 Consolidated-tomoka Land Co

* Consolidated tomoka announces purchase of income property in metro tampa, florida for $14.65 million

* Consolidated-Tomoka land says property was purchased using remaining proceeds from $3.2 million sale of about 28 acres to vantrust real estate among others

* Consolidated-Tomoka land co- remaining purchase price was funded using availability under company's unsecured line of credit