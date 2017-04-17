April 17 Consolidated-tomoka Land Co-

* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co reports first quarter 2017 earnings of $2.28 per share

* Q1 earnings per share $2.28

* Q1 revenue rose 111 percent to $38.7 million

* Expects to exceed high end of its guidance for earnings per share in 2017

* Consolidated-Tomoka Land - book value increased by $1.91 per share to about $27.88 per share as of march 31, 2017, up about 7.4% versus dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: