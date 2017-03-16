March 16 Consolidated Water Co Ltd

* Consolidated water co. ltd. Reports 2016 operating results

* Consolidated water co ltd - net income attributable to consolidated water co. ltd. Stockholders for 2016 was $0.27 per share on a fully-diluted basis

* Consolidated water co ltd- total revenues for 2016 $57.9 million versus $57.1 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: