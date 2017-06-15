Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Imagination Tech soars
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
June 15 Consort Medical Plc:
* Consort medical plc - fy revenue 294.0 million stg versus. 276.9 million stg
* Consort medical plc - fy adjusted basic eps 13.1% higher than fy2016 at 65.1p
* Consort medical plc - final proposed dividend increased 5.2% to 13.21p
* Consort medical plc - group performance is expected to be broadly in line with near-term expectations for current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says Lupin launches generic Topicort LP Emollient cream and Topicort cream in the U.S.
* Says co has suspended operation of its dividend reinvestment plan until further notice