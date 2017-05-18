BRIEF-Esquire Financial Holdings launch of IPO of 1.80 million shares of common stock
* Launch of its initial public offering of 1.80 million shares of co's common stock
May 18 Constellation Alpha Capital Corp
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q1eYGY) Further company coverage: [Constellation Alpha Capital Corp]
* Launch of its initial public offering of 1.80 million shares of co's common stock
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc said on Monday it expected its initial public offering to be priced at $15 to $17 per share, giving the biggest U.S. meal kit delivery company a valuation as high as $3.18 billion.
* Shares to start trading on June 30 (Adds comments from investors, bankers, source familiar with company)