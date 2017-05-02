BRIEF-Texas-New Mexico Power Co enters bond purchase agreement
* Texas-New Mexico Power Co - on June 14, co entered bond purchase agreement; terms provide co to issue bonds on or about August 25, 2017
May 2 Constellation Brands Inc
* Reg-Constellation Brands prices offering of senior notes
* Constellation Brands -Priced $500.0 million of 4.50% senior notes due 2047 for a public offering price of 99.559% of principal amount of 2047 notes
* Constellation Brands-Priced public offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes,consisting of $500.0 million of 3.50% senior notes due 2027
* Constellation Brands Inc - Priced public offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes
* Constellation Brands - Priced offering of$500.0 million of 2.70% senior notes due 2022 for public offering price of 99.782% of principal amount of 2022 notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Texas-New Mexico Power Co - on June 14, co entered bond purchase agreement; terms provide co to issue bonds on or about August 25, 2017
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
* Owens corning - on june 8, 2017, owens corning entered into a term loan agreement by co, units - sec filing