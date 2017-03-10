March 10 Contango Oil & Gas Co:

* Contango announces year-end reserves, fourth quarter 2016 production and first quarter 2017 production guidance

* Production for quarter ended December 31, 2016 was approximately 5.9 Bcfe, or 64.3 Mmcfed, within guidance for quarter

* Currently estimate Q1 2017 production to be between 57.4 and 62.4 Mmcfed

* As of December 31, 2016, PV-10 value of proved reserves was approximately $166 million, compared to PV-10 value of $249 million

* Natural gas production for quarter is preliminarily estimated at about 45.8 Mmcfd compared to 59.3 Mmcfd for prior year quarter

* As of Dec 31, 2016, had about $54.4 million of debt outstanding under credit facility, 13% decrease from Q3 outstanding balance

* Estimated Q1 production "negatively" impacted by estimated 1.5 Mmcfed because of loss of compression at Eugene Island 11 for 24 days