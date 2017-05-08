May 8 (Reuters) -

* Contura Energy Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0 million of common stock - SEC Filing

* Contura Energy Inc says intend to apply to list common stock on new york stock exchange under symbol “CTRA”

* Contura Energy Inc says Citigroup is the lone underwriters to the IPO

* Contura Energy Inc - Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text: [bit.ly/2pozj8O]