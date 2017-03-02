BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
March 2 Convatec Group PLC
* FY reported net loss after tax $203 million compared to $93 million in 2015
* FY adjusted revenue $1.69 billion versus $1.65 billion year ago
* FY adjusted EPS $0.13 versus $0.10 year ago
* FY pro-forma EPS $0.18 versus $0.17 year ago
* FY adjusted EBITDA $508 million versus $474 million year ago
* FY adjusted operating profit $472 million versus $437 million year ago
* Now expect to achieve around half of targeted 300BPS improvement during 2017
* Ahead of schedule on margin improvement plan
* Reported net loss after tax reflects costs related to reorganisation and initial public offering - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: